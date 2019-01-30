Leon Clarke returns for second spell at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have beaten off competition from Bolton Wanderers to complete the signing of striker Leon Clarke from Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2014-15 campaign on loan with Latics under Malky Mackay, scored 49 goals during his 128 appearances for the Blades.

He has been brought in to replace James Vaughan, who is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline on Thursday night (11pm).

Latics remain increasingly hopeful of holding on to Will Grigg, who has been the subject of FOUR unsuccessful bids from Sunderland this month.

“Leon is another good player with great experience at this level,” said manager Paul Cook.

“With players like Leon and Danny Fox added to our group and the backing of our supporters, we are in a good place for the run-in.”