Let’s blow open this dogfight, says Wigan Athletic star

Antonee Robinson has called on Wigan Athletic to pick up a big three points at Blackburn Rovers tonight – to drag a few other sides back into the relegation dogfight.

Latics are just three points above the drop zone as they make the short trip to face Rovers, who are eight points better off.

While it appears unlikely Rovers will get caught up in the drama at the bottom, Robinson says a Latics win would help bring more teams into it.

“Definitely, it’s that tight at the bottom it’s not inconceivable other teams could be dragged into it,” he said.

“There’s a lot of teams in and around us who aren’t safe, and I feel we should be above more of them than we are.

“Blackburn are a very good team, quite a few of the players have done really well on their return to the Championship.

“But as long as we stick to our game-plan, it doesn’t really matter what they do.

“If we play as well as we did at Reading, and iron out a few errors, I think we’ll be fine.”

With a home game against second-bottom Bolton to come this weekend, the table could look a lot different on Saturday night.

“It’s a massive week, and something to really look forward to,” he acknowledged.

“Two big games, two local derbies, two decent teams.”

Latics are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the 3-2 defeat at Reading, which saw Robinson make his comeback after four months out injured.

“On a personal note I was just happy to be back on the field, back in the team, because I hadn’t played for so long,” he added.

“But as a team we were devastated to come away with nothing, the way we did.”