MacDonald extends Wigan Athletic stay

Shaun MacDonald has signed a one-year contract extension with Wigan Athletic that will run until the summer of 2019.

The Wales international has been ruled out since last April with a badly-broken leg, but remains a vital part of the dressing room.

He returned to the bench for the FA Cup third-round tie at Bournemouth at the beginning of January, but has since suffered a setback.

However, he will be back in the next couple of weeks to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign.

“It has been a difficult year for Shaun but his positivity makes him such a popular lad about the place,” said boss Paul Cook.

“We are looking forward to getting him back in full training.”

MacDonald, 29, made 41 appearances in all competitions last season for Latics and finished second in the club’s Player of the Season vote.