Massive Hendry cash boost potted by Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic continue to reap the benefits of a dream deadline day with a MASSIVE cash boost on the way courtesy of Celtic’s swoop for Jack Hendry.

The 22-year-old centre-back was offloaded by Latics last summer to Dundee after failing to make much of an impression following his arrival from Partick in 2015.

Hendry played only three times for Latics during his two-year stay - all in the JPT - making a further six appearances for Shrewsbury and 12 for MK Dons on loan.

After failing to make his mark south of the border, Hendry joined Dundee within weeks of the arrival of Paul Cook, who had to trim his massive squad to a more manageable level.

And the move has succeeded in tapping the undoubted potential which alerted Latics to the defender in the first place.

Fortunately, shrewd bosses at the DW insisted on a hefty sell-on clause - which the Wigan Post understands is between 30 and 40 per cent.

Dundee confirmed the amount was a ‘club record sale’, with the Daily Record reporting it to be £1.5million.

All of which means a very welcome boost to the Latics coffers.

Indeed, the huge numbers involved will almost cover Wigan’s entire January transfer spree, which saw Hearts forward Jamie Walker, Sunderland striker James Vaughan, Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton and Fleetwood hitman Devante Cole arrive.

“We will never sell a player without a sell-on,” Latics chairman David Sharpe told the Wigan Post last year.

“I just really believe in the idea of sell-ons.

“Even if a player fails here, you just never know what they may go on to do in the future.

“The way it’s going, you can actually potentially get more money from a sell-on, whatever figure it is you agree, than the guaranteed money you get in terms of a transfer fee.

“I actually think, if you have a player who you think will go on to bigger and better things, I would take less money guaranteed with a bigger sell-on.

“Of course you might only get the bulk of your money in five years’ time.

“But when it does come, it could end up being a lot of money.”

For his part, Hendry was delighted to put pen to paper and complete his ‘dream move’ to Celtic just minutes before the transfer deadline.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling,” he said. “To be part of this football club is a very proud moment for me.

“I’m very relieved the deal was finally agreed.

“It was out there for quite a while, so for it to go down to the last day, it was a bit nervous, but I’m really excited to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.

“The manager’s just seen a lot in me. He’s recognised what I’m good at and what I can bring to the squad, and hopefully I can repay that faith he’s shown in me.

“I thrive in this kind of environment. I like playing in big games and in big arenas and you don’t get much bigger than Celtic Park.

“It fits me down to a tee and that’s why I was so keen to come to this football club – for the surroundings and the history. There’s no better fit for me.

“I always want to keep on learning and keep on improving and with the coaching staff and the players here.

“I feel that I’ll come on leaps and bounds here and that’s a big incentive for me to come here.

“I’m still young so I’ve got a lot to learn and improve on, but this deal gives me the time to do that and really kick on.”