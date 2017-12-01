Max Power: We’re stronger for our setbacks

It’s a nice feeling to be back on top of the league.

It’s what we’ve been aiming for this past few weeks.

Obviously Shrewsbury have been keeping up a fantastic pace at the top of the league.

But results have gone our way over the last fortnight.

The aim last week was to head into the break for the FA Cup on top of the league, and we’ve managed to do that.

You look back at the Bradford game, and we certainly weren’t great on the day, but we lose it in the very last minute.

It’s not like they’ve come to our place and done us over by three or four goals.

Sometimes you have to take a defeat, take a setback, to give you a wake-up call.

It’s kickstarted us, and we’ve responded in exactly the right way.

Going to Rotherham and winning is a great achievement, because they’re no mugs.

You’d expect them to be in the top six at the end of the season, so it shows where we are as a team.

Obviously Wigan Athletic, in League One, are expected to win every week.

We just happened to have a little dip in form, which can happen to anyone.

I don’t think we were playing that badly, but we weren’t firing on all cylinders.

The gaffer’s changed it up a bit, bringing in Lee (Evans), Ryan (Colclough), Reece (James) and Will (Grigg), and they’ve all done really well.

(Alex) Brucey came in for Dan (Burn) on Saturday, he had a great game, as well as scoring, and it shows how strong the squad is as a whole.

Brucey’s been so disappointed not to be in the side, but he’s shown everyone what he can do.

He also gives us that wealth of experience at the back, he calmed us down when we needed it.

The aim at the start of the season was promotion.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing so far, because we know Wigan Athletic are the biggest scalp in League One.

We feel we deserve to be up there, and it’s up to us to make sure that happens.

The hard part was getting there, but staying there will be even harder.

Someone said the other day we’re nine points better off at this stage than when we won the title two years ago.

It just goes to show what kind of squad the gaffer has assembled here, and the winning mentality we have.

We’ve done well to overcome the huge disappointment from last season, which you have to do.

You’ve seen with Sunderland what can happens when there’s a hangover from relegation.

That was knocked out of us very early in pre-season, and we’re all enjoying our football at the moment.

I’ve played a more advanced role in the last couple of games, and I’m really enjoying it.

What went on in the summer is a thing of the past as far as I’m concerned, it’s firmly behind me.

I’m desperate to stay in the team, and hoping I can kick on between now and the season.