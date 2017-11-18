McCall: Wigan can have no complaints

Stuart McCall reckoned Bradford City’s 2-1 victory at Wigan was reward for their positive mindset to ‘have a go’.

The Bantams became the first side to beat Latics at the DW Stadium this term, with all previous opposition seemingly have arrived with a game-plan to nick a point.

And while they had to rely on a stoppage-time goal from substitute Tyrell Robinson - after Chey Dunkley had equalised Charlie Wyke’s opener - there was no doubt the result had been deserved.

“I am very proud of the lads’ efforts, and what a fantastic goal to win it for us,” enthused McCall, whose side bounced back in style after last weekend’s home defeat to rock-bottom Plymouth.

“We came with a strong mindset - we came with the mindset that we were going to have a go.

“After the disappointment of last weekend, we wanted to respond in the right way and show people how we can play.

“They are a very strong side, especially at home, but we’ve come and created some good opportunities.

“It would have been easy to have come here and sit back, but we’ve come and had a go.

“We were obviously pleased to get our noses in front but then disappointed to concede from a set-piece.

“There were some big, big performances from our group though.

“We know we can play like that, we just have to do it week in, week out.

“Today’s game has been difficult, Tuesday (against Scunthorpe) will be just as hard, and then next Saturday (against Shrewsbury) will be another challenge, but why fear games?

“We want to embrace these challenges.”

McCall also hailed youngster Robinson, whose blistering strike was too hot for goalkeeper Jamie Jones to handle.

“We said at half-time that we were attacking towards our own fans (in the second half), so let’s give them something to cheer about,” he added.

“It is a dream strike, good enough to win any game.

“Tyrell is a great sub to have at the moment.

“He really is knocking on the door trying to get in that team.

“He will take the headlines tonight, and rightly so. It was some finish.”