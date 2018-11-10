Middlesbrough boss: We showed ‘weaknesses’ against Wigan Athletic

Tony Pulis admitted Middlesbrough showed ‘weaknesses’ against Wigan Athletic that on another day they may have been punished for.

Two goals in the space of six minutes towards the end of the first half from Jordan Hugill were enough to send Middlesbrough, temporarily, to the top of the Championship.

Stoppage-time drama from Norwich saw Boro slip to second by the end of the day, but Pulis was just happy with another three points.

“I don’t care who’s top on the 10th of November,” he said. “I don’t look at other results, we just have to keep focusing on ourselves.

“There were really good signs today, but there were weaknesses again and we have to rectify those weaknesses if we can, and get better.

“That’s what the club wants to do. We have to do within certain stipulations, but every club has to.

“I’m accustomed to that, and I’ll work hard to do it.

“It’s good times. Hopefully, everybody will enjoy it when it’s going the right way.”

Pulis hailed match-winner Hugill, the former Preston player on loan from Premier League West Ham.

“I was really pleased that Jordan got the two goals,” Pulis added.

“What people have missed, and I’ve said it before, is that the lad went from Preston to West Ham and was never involved in any football at all in the Premier League.

“Then in pre-season, he got an injury, so he hasn’t really done anything for six months.

“He came here really cold, his fitness levels were nowhere near those of the rest of the group.

“But he’s worked really hard and in the last few games, we’ve seen some good signs.

“The players are delighted for him because he’s such a good lad around the place.

“He works so hard, and he’s got his qualities.”