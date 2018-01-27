Moyes: Wigan Athletic were too good for us

David Moyes acknowledged Wigan Athletic were ‘thoroughly deserving’ of their FA Cup fourth-round victory over his West Ham outfit.

The Scot held up his hands after the Hammers were comprehensively outplayed at the DW, with a goal in each half from Will Grigg - the latter a penalty - sending Latics through.

West Ham’s day was summed up by the second-half sending-off of Arthur Masuaku for spitting at Nick Powell, which will land him a mandatory six-game ban.

But Moyes refused to use that as any kind of excuse for his men not showing up for work.

“We are disappointed to be out of the cup, but we didn’t play well enough and Wigan thoroughly deserved their victory,” Moyes recognised.

“It was definitely down to our performance, and we obviously made some big errors.

“Certainly, the error for the decision to send one of my players off was despicable.

“He (Masuaku) will deserve everything he gets - and he will get something off us as well.

“It’s unacceptable, totally unacceptable.

“Just as we were looking to get back in the game...we were only 1-0 down, we weren’t playing that well, but we were giving ourselves a chance to get back in it.

“That changed it, and I’ve got no complaints at all.

“All I would say is that there is no way the referee saw it, but ultimately they got to the right decision.

“I can have no qualms about it.”

Moyes did take issue with the controversial spot-kick award just after the hour mark that finally put his 10-man outfit out of their misery.

As Grigg flicked the ball inside Reece Burke - who spent last term on loan with Latics - the ball appeared to strike the arm of the defender, although with seemingly little intent.

“That’s a poor decision,” added Moyes. “And it’s really changed the game.

“Undoubtedly Grigg’s tried to come across and chip the ball back inside.

“But I don’t know where Reece can put his arms or his elbows, or how that can be seen as a penalty kick.

“We’re in a position where I don’t think referees and the linesmen know what a penalty kick is any more.”