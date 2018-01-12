New-boy Vaughan targets silverware

Medals, not money...that’s the reason James Vaughan opted to leave Championship strugglers Sunderland and embark on a new challenge with League One leaders Wigan Athletic!

And the 29-year-old, who’s penned an 18-month deal at the DW, is hoping to hit the ground running this afternoon against Peterborough.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, to play for a team at the top of the league, get a few goals and hopefully get a medal at the end of the season,” Vaughan told the Wigan Post.

“I know this is a team that creates a lot of chances, and hopefully I can be on the end of a few and score the goals that will get us promoted.

“I’m just picturing myself with my kids at the end of the season with a title medal.

“I know some people might think that’s a bit premature, but that’s my ambition – and that’s what drew me here.

“My kids are young and innocent. They don’t care about the money that’s involved.

“They just want me to be happy, and if they see me with a medal, we’ll all be happy.”

Vaughan is hoping to kickstart his career after a tough half-season at Sunderland, following his £500,000 move last summer from Bury, for whom he scored 24 goals in 36 games in League One last year.

“It’s been a tough season for me, but one that hopefully will make me stronger for the experience,” Vaughan added.

“I’ve always been confident in my ability to score goals. For whatever reason, it didn’t happen for me at Sunderland.

“That’s gone now, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“The manager was keen to get me here, and I was delighted to sign. As soon as you hear the manager say you are his only target, and he wants to get it done, I was desperate to make it happen.”