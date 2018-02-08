New deal incentive for Wigan Athletic defender

Paul Cook has challenged Donervon Daniels to make the most of his second chance at Wigan Athletic – and proves he deserves a new deal.

Daniels, who missed virtually the whole of last term with a knee injury, looked like he’d played his last game for Latics after joining Rochdale on a season-long loan, with his contract up in June.

But after being surprisingly recalled late on deadline day, Daniels could still have a future at the DW.

“If Donervon’s to remain with us beyond the end of the season, I felt it was important he came back,” Cook told the Wigan Post.

“We’d like to get a good look at him and see him in a good run of fitness.

“When Donervon left at the beginning of the season, he was still having some problems with injury and fitness.

“He’s gone to Rochdale and done fantastically well, he’s really grown into the loan.

“We had the option of maybe bringing in someone else, and we did weigh that up.

“But with him playing so well at Rochdale, the calibre he’s shown at this level, knowing the players and the environment here, it was a no-brainer for me.

“Now he’s got a massive chance to impose himself on what we’re trying to do.

“It’ll be a slow process for him to get involved, but he’ll be back in the squad sooner rather than later.”

Only David Perkins and Max Power played more games during the League One title-winning season of 2015/16 than Daniels, and Cook is desperate to tap into that dependability.

“He’s fully over his injuries and ready to play every game,” added Cook.

“He can also play both right-back and centre-back – so it’s a perfect fit.”