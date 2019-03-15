New football role for ex-Wigan Athletic chief David Sharpe

Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe has been appointed Senior Sports Agent of the 366 Group, heading up the company’s new Wilmslow office.

During his time with Latics, which ended at the end of last year following the takeover by IEC, Sharpe developed a major network of contacts throughout the game as well as in the business and commercial sectors.

He’s recently been working as a strategic advisor to the football analytics company, SciSports.

“David brings a wide range of skills to the business, not least his incredible network and his in-depth knowledge of the game and the business of football,” said CEO Sam Rush.

Sharpe added: “A move into sports management was always something I planned after leaving Wigan Athletic, and there have been numerous opportunities and approaches.

“But I knew instantly this was a relationship which would work.

“The football market is obviously key but what attracted me as much was the ability to work across a variety of sports such as athletics, motor sports, cricket and boxing.

“This is already a strong and dynamic business which I believe I can add value to.”