Northampton 0 Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic kicked off 2018 in style with a backs-to-the-wall 1-0 triumph at Northampton thanks to Nick Powell’s early header.

The League One leaders bounced back after successive goalless draws on home soil to record a third away win on the spin - and a SIXTH clean sheet in a row.

Powell reacted quickest to nod home Nathan Byrne’s fifth-minute cross, and it was past Cobblers goalkeeper Matt Ingram before he could move.

It could have been more, with Chey Dunkley heading a Lee Evans corner against the crossbar before the midway point in the half.

But the second goal failed to materialise, and the longer the game went on, the more Northampton sensed there could be something in it for them.

However, the Latics defence unit of Byrne, Dunkley, Dan Burn and the excellent Reece James successfully managed to keep them at arm’s length, to maintain the status quo at the top of the division.

Northampton came flying out of the traps, and quickly did something no other side has done in the previous five matches - force Walton into a save!

Shaun McWilliams it was who had the shot, from 12 yards, and Walton did well to get down and make the stop, with four minutes gone.

Less than 60 seconds later, Latics were in front.

Byrne got himself a yard down the right, and his cross was met by the forehead of Powell, who gave goalkeeper Matt Ingram no chance from eights yards.

The goal, Powell’s 11th of the campaign, was also Wigan’s 50th with almost half of the programme still to go.

Boosted by the confidence of going ahead, Latics played some really good stuff and really ought to have increased their advantage.

From another Byrne cross from the right, Will Grigg controlled well and shaped to shoot, with only a great challenge from Brendan Moloney putting him off.

Evans’ delivery from the resulting corner was inviting, and Dunkley will be wondering how his powerful header from four yards found the crossbar and not the back of the net.

The rebound fell to Powell, whose header back in was well saved by Ingram.

It looked like only a matter of time before further goals arrived, but the home side almost found an equaliser against the run of play midway through the first half.

Daniel Powell made his way through the right-hand side of the Latics defence, and cross was inviting and screaming to be tapped in.

Thankfully for the visitors, left-back James managed to get in between two opponents to hook it round the post for a corner.

Grateful for the let-off, Latics went back the other end with Byrne again asking questions.

His deep cross didn’t quite fall for Grigg, though, and the defence was able to hack clear before Jacobs could pounce.

The rest of the half tailed off a tad - perhaps partly due to the gruelling schedule over the festive period.

But the home side managed to recuperate by far the better, and came out with renewed spirit and vigour for the second stanza.

Within seconds of the restart, Chris Long raced forwards and saw his cross-shot roll just past the far post with Walton stretching.

Latics threatened briefly when, from a quick Latics free-kick, Jacobs found Grigg, who teed up Massey.

The winger elected not to shoot, but play in Byrne, who eventually crossed for Powell to head well over from 10 yards.

Some concerted pressure followed from Northampton, who just lacked the quality and cutting edge to worry Walton or his back four.

Just after the hour mark, a good passage of play resulted in Moloney lashing the ball high and wide from a decent position.

The worry on the Wigan bench was evident with the double change that saw Max Power and Ivan Toney take over from Massey and Powell with 20 minutes to go, with David Perkins taking over from Grigg inside the last 10.

As time ticked by, the home side got more and more desperate, with several long-range efforts not getting anywhere near Walton’s goal.

At the other end, Toney had a couple of half sights of goal against the club where it all started for him, but the on-loan Newcastle man was unable to mark his return with a goal.