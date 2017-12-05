‘Not bad’, says ton-up Grigg

Will Grigg reckons his first century of appearances in a Wigan Athletic warrant an overall verdict of ‘not bad’ – with the promise of much more to come!

The 26-year-old striker brought up the three-figure mark in style at AFC Fylde in the FA Cup second-round clash at the weekend.

His near-post header just before half-time, which gave Latics a lead they were to eventually relinquish in the final quarter, was his 40th goal for the club since his £1million arrival from Brentford in the summer of 2016.

And having already helped Latics to one promotion from the third tier, he believes he’s more than capable of repeating the trick this term if the supply line continues as is.

“I’m feeling really good at the moment,” Grigg told the Wigan Post.

“I’ve said it before but I just need to play, play, play.

“This is usually my time of the year for getting among the goals, so let’s hope that’s the case again.

“I couldn’t believe that’s 100 games for Wigan, when I was told – it’s gone so quickly.

“It would have been even quicker but for the injuries I’ve had as well, which have slowed me down.

“But I think that’s 40 goals now in those 100 games, which is not a bad return.”

Grigg’s latest goal – his fifth of the season – was a trademark effort, stealing a march on his marker before nodding home Nathan Byrne’s clever inswinging cross.

“I was really pleased with the goal,” acknowledged Grigg, who has scored back-to-back goals for the first time in 15 months after a succession of injury problems.

“It’s a great ball in from Nathan, I haven’t had to do an awful lot. I’ve just had to get a little touch on it and it’s gone in.

“I thought maybe we could have got a few more quality crosses in there, especially in that first half.

“I didn’t feel there was enough going in to the box, but sometimes it doesn’t go for you.

“It’s one of those, we’re just happy to be in the hat.

“I actually thought we played quite well, fair play to them for coming back in that second half.

“They’ve got some talented players and they gave it a right go.”