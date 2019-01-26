Nottingham Forest 3 Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic’s away-day misery continued with a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Latics have now lost 14 of their 17 matches on the road in all competitions this term, winning only one, and again they can have few complaints on the balance of play at the City Ground.

Forest took the lead with 19 minutes gone when Joe Lolley fired into the bottom of the corner from 25 yards.

Credit Latics for the way they responded, and Josh Windass found an equaliser just after the half-hour mark with a right-foot strike that Costel Pantilimon couldn’t keep out.

Having got to the break at 1-1, Latics would have been cautiously optimistic about their prospects in the second half.

But they found themselves trailing within three minutes of the restart, when Matty Cash cut inside Kal Naismith and beat Jamie Jones from 25 yards.

Forest went 3-1 ahead 10 minutes from time when Adlene Guedhoura smashed home from 30 yards, in off the far post.

And Latics were unable to come up with a consolation despite an eventful finale.

First Reece James curled a wonderful free-kick against the post, with the referee awarding Latics a penalty after Windass was tripped as the ball bounced off the woodwork.

But Joe Garner’s spot-kick was parried out by the goalkeeper, who also tipped the rebound from Sam Morsy around the post - which summed up Wigan’s afternoon to a tee.