Nottingham Forest 3 Wigan Athletic 1: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Martin O’Neill recorded his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss as his side edged past Wigan Athletic in a highly-entertaining affair at the City Ground.

Former Huddersfield Town winger Joe Lolley gave the hosts an early lead with a great low strike from range before Josh Windass equalised for Latics.

Matty Cash scored just three minutes into the second-half to restore Nottingham Forest’s lead.

Latics almost immediately got back onto level terms but Costel Pantilimon pulled-off an excellent save to deny Cedric Kipre from prodding home at point-blank range.

Wigan were pushing for an equaliser and brought on Callum McManaman in their bid to salvage a point at the City Ground.

But Adlene Guedioura had other ideas and gave the hosts a two-goal cushion in the 80th minute with another fine strike from the edge of the area.

Although the match looked dead and buried, Latics were presented with a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit and spark a late comeback when they were awarded with a penalty with just six minutes remaining.

However, substitute and ex-Red Joe Garner had his spot-kick saved by Pantilimon before the ex-Manchester City shot-stopper jumped-up to prevent captain Sam Morsy from following-up on the rebound.

Nottingham Forest held on and clinched all three points for the first time since New Year’s Day.

Following Latics’ 13th away defeat of the campaign, Paul Cook’s side stayed in 20th place.

Due to results elsewhere, Wigan remained six points clear of the bottom three despite falling to back-to-back losses.

After having only won once in their last 10 league games, Wigan fans were once again left frustrated on social media.

@JamieTaylor9711: “What a bad side we are... No signs of improvement is the issue for me. Never been ‘Cook out’ but something’s got to give soon! #wafc”

@AS_caspey: “5 point to 2 places above us. 6 points to 2 places below us and the relegation zone. Feels all too familiar this #wafc.”

@CraigHilton71: “I’ll be utterly amazed if we actually manage to stay up come May. It’s atrocious week in week out.”

@JamesSaintLatic: “Been 15 aways this year. 13 losses and 2 draws. If we lose to Rotherham that’s me done away this year. The money we’re putting out isn’t remotely worth what we are getting. Never felt like this about away games but we’re trying nothing different every single away. #wafc.”

‏@HarrisonTither: “If we stay up this season it will be a massive achievement by Paul Cook. Not been in bottom three all season! #wafc”

@johndanbatch: “They've all been saying 'we are hurting', 'we're working hard' for weeks now...... Time for action, not words. #wafc”

@tomprescott94: “We’re actually going to lose every away game for the rest of the season aren’t we? Not good enough again. #wafc”

Peter John Jones: “I'm alright with Latics losing away at places like Forest. But, going down without much of a fight with unexplainable selections & substitutions is difficult to take. #WAFC”

@No1fan__: “Times up for Cook. That was a dreadful performance against a very average team. Defence all at sea and hopeful longballs. I couldn’t fault the effort of the players. We all know first hand they are far, far better than these results show. We need a change of manager. Now. #wafc”