Nottingham Forest boss happy to take scrappy encounter with Wigan Athletic

Martin O’Neill felt Nottingham Forest were good value for the 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic in a ‘messy, stop-start’ game at the City Ground.

Josh Windass managed to equalise Joe Lolley’s early strike for Forest.

But second-half goals from Matty Cash and Adlene Guedhoura secured the win over Latics, for whom Joe Garner saw a late penalty saved.

“It was terrific to win the game,” enthused O’Neill.

“I thought we did excellently, scored three great goals and there were some excellent performances out there.

“I felt we deserved to win the match when you look at the 90 minutes as a whole.

“I’ve got to know the players much more over this week and I think that is very important.

“We’ve been working hard on the training ground and I thought we executed some things really and other things need a little more work.

“The response the players gave this afternoon was terrific.

“I felt the game was a little bit messy in the first half, very stop-start, but Joe Lolley gave us the lead with a fantastic strike.

“And despite then conceding a poor goal, we fought back really well.

“The crowd were absolutely terrific I have to say.

“They kept the players going right until the end even when they were tiring and they would have had an even bigger part to play if the penalty had gone in at 3-1.”

O’Neill caused something of a surprise pre-game by recalling former Latics hero Ben Watson for the first time since October, giving him the captain’s armband, and changing the formation.

“I’m really not out to surprise people with my team selection,” O’Neill explained.

“I played two up front last weekend but I felt that didn’t really work well for us.

“Today we selected a slightly different side to play in a different formation and it got the result for us.”