On-loan Chelsea star Reece James flies flag for Wigan Athletic in Championship Team of the Season

Wigan Athletic star Reece James has been named in the EFL Championship ‘Team of the Season’ following a quite remarkable maiden year in senior football.

The on-loan Chelsea starlet - who had yet to make his pro debut prior to arriving at Wigan last summer - has been named in the back four of the fictional XI, despite playing much of the last couple of months in the centre of midfield.

The back four also includes Norwich City pair Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons, along with Leeds United’s Liam Cooper, in front of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The three-man midfield consists of Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) and Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Up front are the current top three scorers in the division - Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Che Adams (Birmingham City) and Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

Those three also make up the shortlist for the Championship Player of the Season gong.

Derby County’s Harry Wilson, James Justin of Luton Town, and Norwich City’s Aarons are in the running for Young Player of the Season.

The League One Player of the Season shortlist consists of John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers), James Collins (Luton Town) and Aiden McGeady (Sunderland).

Danny Mayor, Jay O’Shea (both Bury) and James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) will contest the League Two Player of the Season award.

The individual winners will be named at the 2019 EFL Awards, taking place on Sunday, April 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London.

Awards will be given out across 13 categories, with players, managers, clubs and legends of the game set to be honoured and recognised for their achievements.

All 72 EFL managers were invited to vote for their players of the season, with the overall EFL Team of the Season set to be announced on the night.