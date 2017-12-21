Only time will tell if we can play it again - Sam

Sam Morsy insists only time will tell whether this season’s Wigan Athletic side will be rated above or below the famous ‘Class of 2015/16’.

With 21 games played, Paul Cook’s men are currently top of League One on an impressive 48 points – four clear of second-placed Shrewsbury.

Incredibly, that is FOURTEEN points more than Gary Caldwell’s men had accrued at the same stage two years ago, when they went on to lift the title, with a final tally of 87.

Morsy is only one of eight players remaining from that squad – alongside Will Grigg, Max Power, Michael Jacobs, David Perkins, Reece James, Craig Morgan and fellow mid-season arrival Ryan Colclough.

And although he says there are similarities between the two groups, the proof of the pudding will only come in May.

“You’ll only be judged on your points tally at the end of the season,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“If we could go on to get 100 points, there’s no argument about which team is better.

“If we were to get around 85 points, or only reach the play-offs, then it’s looking the other way.

“All I can say is people can see the way we’re playing, the way we’re beating teams. And I still think there is another gear to come when we really click.”

Wigan’s hand could also be about to get stronger, with the January transfer window about to open.

“I think the gaffer will look to maybe bring in one or two signings in January, to boost the squad,” added Morsy.

“It’s such an exciting time for the club, and it’s really exciting to see where this thing can go.”