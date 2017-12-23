Oxford United 0 Wigan Athletic 7

Wigan Athletic were in seventh heaven at Oxford after a hat-trick from Will Grigg gave them their best-ever win as a Football League club.

Grigg it was who opened the scoring on 11 minutes, before filling his boots with goals four and five in the second half - making it 10 for the season, and seven in his last six games.

It would surely have been even more had he not been hooked with 25 minutes remaining, to give Ivan Toney some game-time.

In between Grigg’s first and second goals, Nick Powell and Gavin Massey had given Latics a 3-0 lead at the interval that, if anything, flattered the home side.

The second half was more of the same, with substitute Max Power - who broke a 20-month goal drought at Wimbledon last week - chipping in with a quickfire brace after taking over from Powell.

It could and perhaps been double figures for Latics, with Lee Evans hitting the bar from close range, and Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley and Reece James also coming desperately close.

The win takes Latics to 51 points from their 22 matches played, with only Wolves and Manchester City having also brought up the half-century so far - ahead of the Boxing Day visit of second-placed Shrewsbury Town.