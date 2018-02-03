‘Pats on the back’ don’t interest us - Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook has warned Wigan Athletic will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of in-form Gillingham this weekend.

The Gills are the form team in League One, with six wins and two draws from their last eight matches, which has lifted them from the relegation dogfight to the fringes of the play-off picture.

“This is a really big game,” acknowledged Cook.

“Everyone’s been patting us on the back, and that’s all well and good, but we’ve got to forget that and remember we’re facing a very good side.

“They’re probably the form team in the competition, and they’ll come here to try and beat us – which will make for a very good game.

“They were probably a few people’s favourites for relegation at the start of the season, but the way they’re playing they’ll be pushing the play-offs.

“They’ve got good players, who can hurt us, and if we’re not on our game, we will find ourselves in trouble.”

After a fortnight away from league combat, Cook can’t wait to get back into the swing of the promotion push.

“It’s nice to get back into it,” he added. “We’ve missed a couple of games now, where Shrewsbury and Blackburn have had the chance to make up some ground.”