Paul Cook outlines importance of Wigan Athletic being in charge of own destiny

Manager Paul Cook acknowledged the importance of Wigan Athletic being in control of their own fate ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Ipswich Town.

Latics will host the Championship strugglers in a must-win encounter at the DW Stadium.

And Wigan boss Cook has stressed the importance that his side are in the driver’s seat of their own survival bid.

“The games are there for all to see, we’re delighted with the fixtures that we have remaining, especially the home ones,” he said.

“We have Millwall to come at home, Bolton to come at home, Ipswich to come which is a great game so we feel our destiny is in our own hands. As a manager, I always think that’s very important.”

“They come to us having– I can’t say bad luck – but being involved in a lot of games and coming out on the wrong end. That’s tough for teams, even if you look back to the Norwich game a while ago, at 1-0 down, they were the better team for long periods. Then you get that sucker punch of going two behind, and then all of a sudden, the game takes care of itself.

“Ipswich carry a threat and they’ll be coming here with a will to win the game. They have to win football matches like we all do so we look forward to seeing Paul (Lambert) and hopefully

it’ll be a good game for everybody.”

Ipswich are bottom of the table and urgently need points to keep their hopes of survival alive.

And Cook said the composition of the league standings show how tough the Championship is.

“These leagues can be unforgiving for anyone,” he said.

“And Ipswich is a fantastic club that is steeped with history and with the tradition of doing well and producing good players that play good football. I’m sure that Paul is in the process of

trying to sort out whatever problems Ipswich might have.”

“Certainly, when you’re involved in the games like we’ve watched – I mean they’ve come off on a lot of results that you can’t say they haven’t deserved – but they’ve been in the games and never been backs to the wall and defending their own box.

“It’s been the case of missing one or two chances at that end and then conceding so I’m sure Paul is trying to solve that as he goes along.”

“We’ve got a difficult game but it’s one we’re very much looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich loanee Trevor Chalobah believes that his side can leave the DW Stadium with all three points.

Chalobah – who is the brother of Watford-ace Nathaniel – is currently on loan with the Tractor Boys from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old was also in the same Chelsea side as current Latics star Reece James and Chalobah is looking

forward to locking horns with his academy team-mate.

He told the East Anglian Times: “I’m really close with Reece and he’s doing really well at Wigan,”

“He’s played in all their league games and he’s gaining some great experience, including games in a new position.

“He’s a good mate of mine and it will be a good battle against him. We’ve already been in touch a fair bit in the build-up to.”

“We really need to be winning games now and hopefully that will start on Saturday.”