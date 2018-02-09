Paul Cook stumped by lack of interest in Wigan Athletic stars

Paul Cook admits he’s still coming to terms with the lack of interest in his Wigan Athletic stars during the January transfer window.

The Latics managed to bolster his squad with the acquisition of Hearts forward Jamie Walker, Sunderland striker James Vaughan, Fleetwood hitman Devante Cole and on-loan Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton.

But even more impressively, he was successful in holding on to every single senior member of his first-team pool.

While Premier League Brighton tried their best to lure Nick Powell to the south coast, there was amazingly little or no interest in other stand-out performers like Sam Morsy and Dan Burn.

And Cook is counting his lucky stars the window is now closed until the summer at least.

“I was calmer than most on deadline day, having been in the game for a long time,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Being truthful, I was probably a little bit disappointed there wasn’t more interest in our players.

“Without going into too much detail, I think some of our players are absolutely top class, and I expected there to have been more interest.

“Obviously I was quietly pleased...we know Powelly’s Powelly.

“But there’s also some top, top players in the rest of the squad...and I’m delighted they’re still here.”