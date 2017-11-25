“Top of the league...and a good afternoon’s work.”

That was the verdict of first-team coach Anthony Barry, after Wigan Athletic went back to the top of League One thanks to a 3-1 victory at play-off chasing Rotherham.

Latics had taken the lead early through Will Grigg, only to be pegged back by David Ball’s equaliser.

But Alex Bruce restored Wigan’s advantage before the midway point, before Michael Jacobs made the points safe - and deservedly so - in the second half.

“It was a tough game, one we had to respect, because Rotherham have a massive threat going forward,” recognised Barry, performing media duties on behalf of boss Paul Cook.

“It was something we had to nullify, and it was a tough challenge, but one we overcome well.

“They had the third-best home record in the league before today, and we’re happy to come away with all three points.

“Performance-wise, it has to be up there with anything we’ve done.

“Anytime you go away from home and win, especially against a good side like Rotherham, you’re proud of the lads.”

Back-to-back league wins over Doncaster and Rotherham in the space of four days - with six goals scored - was the perfect response to the criticism from a section of the fanbase to last weekend’s defeat at home to Bradford,

“The week didn’t start too well for us, getting beat at home by Bradford,” Barry acknowledged.

“It was important to bounce back, and I think we’ve managed to do that.

“As soon as we got beat at home, people naturally question us, and I think that was a bit mad because we had been doing really well.

“But that’s the nature of the game, and we’ve always known what we’ve got as a group of lads.

“We’ve got to have trust in the group, and we always knew we’d bounce back.

“You’re going to get beat - that’s the nature of football.

“You’ve got to stay relaxed, trust your habits, trust your players - and that’s what we’ve done.”

‘Man of the moment’ Ryan Colclough was part of the triumph, having made global headlines in midweek after scoring two goals against Doncaster, before being substituted just in time to make the birth of his second child.

When asked whether Colclough had reported for duty with bags under his eyes, Barry laughed: “He hasn’t to be fair!

“I don’t know what he’s been doing - he must have an angel at home looking after him, because he looks like he’s slept great!

“But seriously, Ryan’s the man of the moment, everyone wants to know about him.

“He was always going to play, everything’s fine at home and he’s enjoyed a brilliant week.

“We’ve integrated him back into the group, he’s done fantastic, and long may that continue.

“It’s important that he stays on it now, because he’s a player with lots of talent, lots of ability.

“He needs to keep his head down, stay focused, and he could be a big player for us.”