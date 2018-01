Goals from Will Grigg, Gavin Massey and Dan Burn gave Wigan Athletic a 3-1 victory at Plymouth that was by no means as comfortable as the scoreline would suggest.

But it was enough to extend Wigan’s lead at the top of League One to five points over both improving Blackburn and faltering Shrewsbury, who were held at home by Doncaster despite going 2-0 up.

Nathan Byrne celebrates with Gavin Massey

Full match report here: Plymouth 1 Wigan Athletic 3