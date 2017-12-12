Pitch inspection at DW

A pitch inspection will take place at 5pm to determine if Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup replay with AFC Fylde tonight can go ahead.

The clubs are due to meet after their 1-1 draw at Fylde’s Mill Farm on December 1.

Latics have said supporters will be notified as soon as the club receives notification from the match officials.

A statement said: “Due to freezing temperatures overnight and during the day, an official pitch inspection has been planned for 5pm for the DW Stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie between Wigan Athletic and AFC Fylde this evening.”

The match is due to kick-off at 7.45pm.