Pool boss pumped for Wigan Athletic test

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admits his side will be coming to the DW Stadium to upset League One leaders Wigan Athletic.

The Seasiders have been in freefall of late, with a run of only two wins in the last 18 games seeing them slip to within two points of the drop zone.

In contrast, Wigan’s defeat at Southend on Saturday was their first in 17 matches, but Bowyer doesn’t see why lightning can’t strike twice.

“Wigan might be top of the league but it’s a game where we will go there and really look forward to,” he said.

“It will be a nice pitch, it will be two teams trying to play the right way and who knows?”

Latics are hoping for a FOURTH win over Blackpool this season, having already won at the DW in the League Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy, as well as the corresponding fixture at Bloomfield Road.

And Bowyer knows his men are having to do it tough, after finding themselves on the receiving end so many times of late.

“This is how it goes for you sometimes at certain stages of the season,” he added.

“What you do during those patches is learn a hell of a lot about yourselves.

“Me as a manager included, but the players as well.

“All you do is keep training hard, keep playing smart and keep wanting to get better.

“I can’t go out and buy anyone. So the ones we have, we have to keep working with.

“We have to keep that spirit, keep that belief, keep concentrating on things we can control and not use them as an excuse.

“We’ve just got to stick together. We went through a similar period last year with all the draws and people were saying ‘all these draws, oh goodness’.

“Well all those draws added up and made a difference.

“We’re a young group. You look at the average age, they’re learning. It’s cutting your cloth accordingly with what we have.

“In an ideal situation you might have a few more experienced players, but we haven’t got them.”