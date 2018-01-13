Posh threat is scary - Morsy

Sam Morsy reckons Peterborough United will ask more questions of Wigan Athletic this weekend than second-placed Shrewsbury did over Christmas.

Latics welcome Posh to the DW Stadium looking to extend their two-point lead over the Shrews at the top.

They have a score to settle, too, having been beaten 3-2 by Posh in the corresponding fixture down south in September.

And although there’s a massive 17-point buffer between the sides, captain Morsy says they’ll pose a bigger threat than Shrewsbury, who escaped with a 0-0 draw after ‘parking the bus’ on Boxing Day.

“It’s a game we’ve been very much looking forward to, after they beat us down at their place,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“They’re a really good team, going forward especially, a very attacking, exciting team.

“They’re a dangerous side who can be whatever the want to be on the day.

“They beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup last weekend, and it’s a great game for us as well.

“Without being disrespectful to Shrewsbury, we know Peterborough will be coming here to win – and they’ll believe it.

“For Shrewsbury, coming here, a draw was a good result.

“But looking at Peterborough – from the chairman, through the manager, to the players – they’ll want to have a go.”

While Latics bounced back from their defeat at Peterborough by going nine games unbeaten, their opponents didn’t win for six matches.

And it’s that ability to pick up results on a regular basis that separates both sides, according to Morsy.

“It’s all about consistency over the course of a season,” the Egypt international acknowledged.

“There’ll always be ups and downs, there’ll be knocks, injuries, suspensions, losses in form.

“It’s about making sure when you do have a dodgy result, you’re able to hit back with a few positive ones.

“So far we’ve managed to do that really well.

“We haven’t really had a bad patch, where we’ve had a bad result and then a dip in form, low on confidence.

“We’ve been consistent for the vast majority of the season, which we’re determined to continue.

“We’ve got a set way of playing, and obviously sometimes people will wonder why we don’t go longer, quicker, things like that.

“But I’ve worked with the manager before, and it’s a tried and tested method he’s using.

“Of course you always need a Plan B, but you need to work as hard as you can to make your Plan A as strong as it can be.

“For the minute, we’re on a good run, we’ve got a winning formula, and we’re determined to keep that going.”

An already-strong Latics squad has been boosted this week by the capture of Jamie Walker, in a £300,000 deal from Hearts.

While the 24-year-old isn’t in contention yet due to a minor injury problem, Morsy says it’s a great statement for the club to have made.

“I know Jamie’s been on the radar for quite a while, and he’s a player with great quality, great delivery,” Morsy enthused.

“He’s probably something a little different to what we’ve got, which also helps.

“Jamie’s looked terrific already, in the short time he’s been here, and it won’t be long before he’s playing.

“When you can add quality like him, it doesn’t half help the group as a whole and gives them a lift.

“I know there were a few clubs interested in taking him, so we’re all really excited he decided to come here and strengthen us.”