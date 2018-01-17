Positive thinking is the way to go for Wigan Athletic, says Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs insists Wigan Athletic will be going all out ‘to attack and be positive’ against Bournemouth tonight with a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup at stake.

Latics host the Cherries at the DW Stadium, having gone within seconds of causing an upset in the first game 11 days ago.

Despite opening up a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark, Latics were pegged back after the break in a thrilling cup-tie.

But Jacobs says the draw didn’t flatter the visitors one bit.

“We played really well down at Bournemouth for an hour or so,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We created great chances and scored two good goals.

“At times you wouldn’t have known we weren’t the Premier League side in the match.

“They brought quality on, created chances and earned their draw.

“It will be a good replay to have at the DW and hopefully we can progress.”

Jacobs also refutes the suggestion Latics may have blown their big chance at causing a cup upset.

“It’s still a great opportunity to progress,” he added.

“Obviously Bournemouth won’t fancy coming up here on a Wednesday night.

“And we’re determined to give them a good footballing game like we did at their place.

“They’ll come strong, we’ll be strong, and it should be a good contest.

“We set out our stall from the off in the first game, to attack and be positive, and it’ll be the same again.”