Powell has ‘quality’ to Nick us something - Richardson

Leam Richardson hailed Nick Powell for producing the ‘major moment of quality’ that gave Wigan Athletic a winning start to 2018 at Northampton.

Powell popped up with the only goal on five minutes - a deadly header from Nathan Byrne’s right-wing cross - to keep Latics two points clear of Shrewsbury, and open up a seven-point advantage over third-placed Blackburn.

Struggling Northampton came into it more as the game progressed, but lacked the cutting edge to deny Christian Walton a sixth clean sheet on the spin.

The on-loan Brighton goalkeeper pulled off a fine save in the opening skirmishes, which paved the way for Powell to win the game at the other end.

“The goal from Nick was probably the major moment of quality in the game,” acknowledged Richardson, fulfilling media duties on behalf of boss Paul Cook.

“Our goalkeeper’s made a brilliant save early doors, and we thank him for that, and we’ve been able to go down the other end and nick one ourselves.

“From then on, they’ve thrown everything at us, they’ve not left a breath out there on the pitch, and it’s a great three points.

“We certainly knew we’d be in for a tough game because they’re a good team, with good individuals with a good manager.

“You’re going to have to work for everything you get down here, and thankfully we got the win.”

The result means Latics enjoyed a return of 11 points from their five festive games - three away wins, and two goalless draws at home.

While most clubs would expect to play most of their football and pick up most points at home, Richardson admits they’re happy to do it the other way round due to the way opposition teams have tended to ‘sit in’ at the DW Stadium.

“It’s up to each club how they set up, it’s nothing to do with us,” he added.

“What we have to do is work out a way to break them down.

“Certainly at our place, it’s harder for us to break teams down, because they come with a plan to sit in.

“It’s our job to meet that challenge head on, as we have managed to do for the majority of the season.

“Away from home we’ve managed to score a lot of goals, and also manage to keep clean sheets, and that’s a good habit to be in.”