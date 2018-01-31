Powell stays - and Cole arrives at Wigan Athletic!

Wigan Athletic enjoyed a dream deadline day by snapping up Fleetwood striker Devante Cole...before confirming Nick Powell will be staying at the DW Stadium!

Powell had been the subject of two bids from Premier Leaque outfit Brighton, with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Swansea also rumoured to be monitoring the situation.

But Latics rejected both offers out of hand - with chairman David Sharpe admitting the player refused to even entertain the possibility of leaving.

“That says a lot about how well we’re doing, how well the staff are doing, and it’s credit to the boy himself really,” said Sharpe.

“Nick showed a lot of respect to us, by wanting to stay here at Wigan.

“He’s so committed to us, he told me: ‘If you do get an offer for me, reject it’.

“Nick’s happy here, and that means the world to me.

“Thankfully he’ll be staying at this football club for hopefully a long time.”

Latics also boosted their striking ranks with the acquisition of Cole - the son of former Manchester United and England striker Andy - from Fleetwood for a ‘six-figure sum’.

The 22-year-old, who’s already scored 12 goals this season for the Cod Army, signed a two-and-a-half year deal, and will inherit the No.10 shirt vacated by Ivan Toney.

Cole junior came through the ranks with Manchester City.

He’s also a former team-mate of Will Grigg at MK Dons, with whom they both spent time on loan.

Latics also bolstered their defence in the very familiar form of Donervon Daniels, who’s been recalled from his season-long loan at Rochdale.

He’ll provide much-needed competition for Nathan Byrne in the right-back role.

Also recalled from loan duty is Jordan Flores, although he’s still some way away from a return to action as he continues his recovery from a car crash suffered while away at Chesterfield.

“Thank you to everyone at Chesterfield FC for making my time there enjoyable,” tweeted Flores.

“And thank you for all your kind messages. All the best for the rest of the season!

“Going to continue working hard and look forward to getting back out there.”

There were two outgoing announcements, with goalkeeper Owen Evans and defender Terell Thomas extending their respective loan spells at non-league Sutton United.

And Wales international Shaun MacDonald added the icing to a hugely-successful day by penning a 12-month contract extension that will keep him with Latics until the summer of 2019.