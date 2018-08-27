QPR 1 Wigan Athletic 0: How social media reacted

Jay Whittle looks at the social media reaction following Wigan Athletic’s narrow defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Tomer Hemed’s controversial goal in the latter stages of the first-half proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Latics falling to a 1-0 loss at Loftus Road.

Latics made two changes from their mid-week triumph at Stoke City, with Nathan Byrne and Josh Windass coming into the starting line-up to replace Reece James(rested) and Michael Jacobs(hamstring).

Wigan had the best of the first-half chances, with QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley expertly tipping Josh Windass’ curling effort behind for a corner, before Nick Powell headed agonisingly wide.

Although Wigan were dominant at Loftus Road, it was the hosts who took the lead against the run of play.

Hemed, who joined QPR on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, controversially scored 35 minutes into his debut from Luke Freeman’s corner.

Latics’ players and staff were visually furious after the goal was allowed to stand, with Chey Dunkley blatantly being pushed in the back when contesting for the flick-on that resulted in Hemed’s opener.

Wigan pushed to find the all-important equaliser in the second-half, with Powell coming the closest to levelling the scores after he forced Lumley into making a strong save at his near post.

QPR held on for their first victory under new boss Steve McClaren, which provided much-needed relief for the former England boss after the R’s received two heavy defeats against West Brom and Bristol City last week.

It was all-round miserable afternoon for the Latics, as although they dictated the play for 90 minutes, Wigan were not able to convert any of the goal-scoring opportunities that they created and left West London empty handed.

Following the defeat, Latics slipped down to 12th in the league table, whilst QPR moved from the bottom of the Championship to 22nd place.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss was also the first time that Latics have failed to get onto the scoresheet this term, with Paul Cook’s side scoring at least two goals in every one of their previous four Championship matches.

Latics fans took to social media to give their take on the referee’s decision to allow Hemed’s winner to stand but admitted that it wasn’t meant to be Wigan’s afternoon given the amount of chances that went begging in the encounter.

Here is what the fans had to say:

@carlwafc31: “#wafc what a joke of a push on @Chey_Dks for the #qpr goal how can the ref not see that ? more decisions going against us seems to be the thing this season...

@brentwafc: “I hate football, Gotta say if we didn’t have bad luck we'd have no luck at all.”

@kian_WAFC: “Unlucky tics, been robbed by the ref again. Onto Rotherham at home #wafc”

@mattlatics: “I know Latics fans are gutted by today's result, but let's be honest, we have had 5 tricky games to start the season (Wednesday, Villa, Forest, Stoke and QPR). To get 7 points out of those 5 games is NOT bad at all, especially as we should have got a point at Villa.”

@MechaTengu_: “We lost, we battered them first half and need to convert all these chances we make, QPR defended well in the second half but we should of had at least 2 or 3 but that’s football, no bad performances really, their goal was a foul. We play like that we will win more than lose.”

@SammySalt57: “#upthetics. They were poor and they beat us. Reality check. We go again. #wafc”

@trungnd0196: The refs in England are shockingly terrible. Gave QPR a goal, and lots of decisions went their way. We gotta improve converting opportunities to goals though, too many misses from close-range.”

@PeteMillward79: “Hugely predictable result after the Stoke game and their poor form. Still disappointing when it's confirmed. Nevermind - there's every reason to suggest we will stay up and stabilise. Truth be told, this time last week I'd have taken 2 draws from the 2 games”

@IanHAspinall: “Didn’t deserve that result today we were the better team. No luck around the box and several good shouts for penalties not given. Clear push on Dunkley for the Rangers goal #wafc”

@MoneyMN34: “Tough result to take, played plenty well enough to win, or at least leave with a point. Regroup for home to Rotherham.”

@tomprescott94: “Far too many chances missed today, never win at QPR anyway. Move on quick and make sure we beat Rotherham next weekend.”

Latics’ players admitted on social media that although they are upset with the recent decisions that they’ve had against them, they do not wish to make excuses, and are fully focused on bouncing back stronger against Rotherham United next week.

Sam Morsy: “Safe journey to the travelling fans disappointing today another bad decision has cost us but we won’t make excuses and will go again and be better.”

Chey Dunkley: “Safe journey back travelling fans... we’ll move on.”

Chairman, David Sharpe: “Just one of those days yesterday, everything seemed to go against us. Thanks to the supporters that travelled!! Considering the fixtures we’ve had so far, this picture makes very positive reading for the season ahead!! Onto next Saturday!!”