QPR boss: We were robbed by Wigan Athletic

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren was left choking on a sense of injustice after conceding two ‘horrendous’ goals and being denied a ‘blatant’ penalty against Wigan Athletic in a game he side ‘shouldn’t lose’.

Despite Latics utterly dominating the first three-quarters at the DW Stadium - and leading through goals from Josh Windass and Leon Clarke - McClaren felt his men did enough in a rousing finale to get something.

Substitute Bright Samuels pulled one back 15 minutes from time, and Wigan hearts were in mouths when fellow replacement Ryan Manning saw a shot apparently deflected away by a Wigan hand.

“The two goals we conceded from our point of view are horrendous goals,” McClaren moaned.

“We talk about people doing their jobs and we didn’t do it.

“We didn’t defend as we have in the past, and we need to get back to that.

“We nearly climbed out of the hole, and I have just seen it now on the video...it’s a blatant penalty at the end for handball and how the referee doesn’t spot it I don’t know.

“The lad has come flying out with his arms flailing!

“But we are dropping points and losing games we shouldn’t lose.”

McClaren thought his side should have made more of their opportunities created by lively forward Nahki Wells and Luke Freeman.

“We created chances in the first half today – Nahki went close and the keeper made a good save from Luke,” added the Rangers boss.

“But with every mistake, we are making we are getting punished for.

“It’s one of those times of the season where we need to dig in.

“That’s the key message for the players – don’t start feeling sorry for yourselves.

“We’ve got to work harder, make sure we stop conceding through mistakes and take the chances we are creating.

“Certainly, in the last 20 minutes, we have enough opportunities to get something from the game.”