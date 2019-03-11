Reading 3 Wigan Athletic 2: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Reading scored two goals at the death to deny Wigan Athletic from recording their first away victory in eight months on Saturday.

Latics were leading 2-1 until the 89th minute after Nick Powell and Joe Garner scored either side of John Swift’s 45th minute leveller, but Mo Barrow and Yakou Meite’s late goals helped Reading snatch all three points at the Madejski Stadium.

Following Wigan’s late heartbreak in the capital, Reading leap-frogged Paul Cook’s side into 19th place as Latics moved down to 20th.

Wigan fans could not believe their eyes after they slumped to a 3-2 defeat against their relegation rivals.

@kian_thomas1: “i’ve backed him the whole way until today, but them subs are a disgrace. paul cook is out of his depth. #wafc”

@mattlatics: “Sadly, today has shown that Paul Cook is not a championship quality manager. His game-management away from home is truly abysmal. I'm one of his biggest supporters, but not for the first time his substitutions have killed the game. Warren Joyce was sacked for a lot less #wafc.”

@PeteMillward79: “I suppose I knew we were going to lose today but I didn’t expect it to happen like that #wafc.”

@laticschief: “How is it possible keep getting it so wrong away? Goes way beyond players, surely? No team should crumble like we do, no matter how good or bad these players are. Spineless. #wafc”

@SteFromWigan: “As much as I think the ref gave them two goals, and he really did, I can't get over us not killing the game off and defending a corner is the last minute like a pub team. Gutted here. #wafc.”

@ejtaylor: “Choice of subs today in my opinion lost us that game! Better team lost today! #wafc.”

@livesey99: “In all seriousness I'm worried now, and I'm the eternal optimist. Ahead three times in the last week and zero points earned? After that equaliser went in we should have shut up shop. In big big trouble. #wafc.”

@GaryOwen69: “I think that’s probably the worst feeling I’ve ever had watching a game matching the last time against Reading in the semi of the play offs, hard to get over that one #wafc.”

@SamTheCaptain_: “Cook can't do it at this level and it is slowly killing us off. If we don't get rid soon, we'll be in League One yet again. #WAFC.”

@AlexSarwar: “This will upset the cult following our gaffer seems to have assembled among some #wafc fans on here but it’s time to face facts. Paul Cook is out of his depth, out of ideas and if he’s not out of a job by this time next week, we’ll be out of this division in May. #MELTDOWN.”

@markwilson15gv: “Paul Cook can't defend that today. He has made another set of bad decisions that have cost us the game. #wafc I have resisted the call to sack him but we can't back this!”

@StuartGlover: “Words fail me. Problem is our bench just isn't good enough. If Massey and Powell aren't fit for a full game then we're bound to weaken ourselves later in the game. #wafc.”

@AdamW95: “Cooks lost the plot, Macca not even on the bench, again. Get in to the lead and bring a striker on instead of a defensive player. Subs and selections are killing us. think its time for a change. #wafc.”

@DannyLannon: “That just might be the goal that relegates us. Our only possible saving grace is Rotherham’s run in being horrendous #Wafc.”