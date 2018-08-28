Respect, not fear, for Wigan Athletic keeper Christian Walton

Wigan Athletic keeper Christian Walton says his team-mates have nothing to fear as they look to climb the Championship table.

Latics host Rotherham at the DW Stadium on Saturday as they aim to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 defeat at QPR.

Rotherham beat Wigan earlier this month in a Carabao Cup tie with manager Paul Cook fielding a much-changed line-up.

But following an encouraging start to their league campaign, Walton is confident Latics will soon start to fire on all cylinders.

“We’ve got an excellent set of players so we don’t have to fear anything,” he said.

“It’s a tough league. We have experienced players and it’s all chipping in together and pushing one another. It’s all positive stuff.”

Like Wigan, Rotherham also won promotion to the Championship from League One last term, and Walton is giving them his full respect.

“They were a good team last year, we know what to expect,” he said. “They’re a good team so it will be tough.”