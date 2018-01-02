Review of 2017 with Sam Morsy

Writing exclusively for the Wigan Observer, Latics skipper Sam Morsy gives you the inside view of another eventful year for the club - both on and off the field - and his hopes for 2018!

Looking back to the start of the year, I was still on loan at Barnsley...and it’s amazing what’s happened in the last 12 months.

There’s truly no industry like it!

Obviously I was brought back from my loan, and I have to say we all thought we could get out of the situation we were in.

That’s why I came back, and signed a new deal here.

Selling Yanic (Wildschut) was clearly a big thing that happened, he was so hard to replace in our team.

Griggy then got injured, and Powelly too, so that was the three main providers of goals in the team gone.

That would affect any team in the division.

There was still a bit of a chance when Powelly came back and started banging in the goals, and you’ve always got to believe.

But we couldn’t quite get enough momentum going in time.

It’s all ifs and buts of course, it could have been very different.

There were circumstances that went against us.

If the same thing had happened to Bristol City, or Nottingham Forest, who ended up scraping to safety, who knows?

Unfortunately it happened to us, but listen, everything happens for a reason.

The club had to rebuild the staff on and off the field, and the chairman had to rebuild the club in his mould.

It’s certainly never dull at this club – and it was another manic summer!

As well as the chairman, the gaffer wanted to put his stamp on it, and I think that’s always important.

It’s important everyone buys into that straight away, and I think you’ve seen that’s the case by the results on the pitch.

Obviously I’d worked with the gaffer before, at Chesterfield, and I knew we were getting a top manager.

He’s had success wherever he’s been, and it’s still early days, but it’s going well so far – with the potential to get even better.

The gaffer’s probably not even had much chance to bring in some of his own players, if I’m honest.

So to do how well we’re doing is credit to him and his staff.

Obviously it was nice to be made captain at the start of the season – and certainly not something I was expecting.

The gaffer’s got to call it how he sees it, and I was delighted to have been given such an honour.

We started the season well, and we’ve managed to keep it going, staying very consistent.

We’ve not had a bad patch yet – like we’ve not had a really amazing patch – but we’ve kept to a decent standard.

I look at the group and I see consistency.

I also see a great team spirit – which makes a massive difference.

Obviously it helps when you’re winning, but everyone enjoys coming in, being part of the group, both in training and in games.

To be top of the table at Christmas was nice, and something that sets us up for the rest of the season.

I remember two years ago, when I joined the club mid-season, we were trailing a few clubs by a number of points – and we still went on to win the title.

This time we’re going in to the New Year on top, and I still feel there’s another gear we’ve not even touched yet.

We know we’re there to be shot at but, to be honest, we don’t really look at what other teams are doing.

All we’re looking to do is retain our consistency, find another gear if we can, and then it doesn’t matter what anybody else is doing.

On a personal note, it’s been an amazing time for me and my family.

My little daughter, Sienna, was born last week, which has topped the year off perfectly.

Chantel, my long-term partner, did fantastic...you really admire women more when you see what they go through.

It really makes you appreciate your mum, your partner, women in general, because they are amazing.

I felt a bit like a cheerleader at the birth to be honest, not able to do much, but provide support and encouragement!

Everybody’s obviously happy, the baby’s not really keeping us up that much.

The other week, I found myself in a recliner chair for about 70 hours, so my back was pretty stiff before the Wimbledon game!

But it’s what you do it for, you work hard for your family, so you can provide for them.

I’ve also got the small matter of a World Cup to look forward to at the end of the season with Egypt.

To be fair, I haven’t really taken time to reflect on what’s happening, because it’s been so fast.

All I can do is concentrate on playing well and doing my best for Wigan and also Egypt when I get the call.

Obviously I give my all for my club, but it’s a totally different ball game to represent my country.

My family are so proud of me, and that gives me all the motivation I need to keep going.

I know the Egypt manager, Mr Cuper, watches all my games, and tells me a lot of things to work on, which is great.

Obviously to end the season with promotion and then to go to the World Cup would be the dream.

It’s just a case of keeping grafting every week to give myself a chance of doing that.

The good thing is there’s such a good work ethic at Wigan.

There’s no bad eggs, no big-time Charlies...and that helps us all to keep our feet on the ground.

* Sam Morsy was speaking to Paul Kendrick