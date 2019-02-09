Rotherham 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Josh Windass scored his third goal in as many matches as Wigan Athletic came from behind to rescue a precious point at struggling Rotherham.

The fourth-bottom Millers would have looked at this game as a massive opportunity to drag Latics - six points clear of them heading in - back into the relegation dogfight.

And they managed to get their noses in front on 25 minutes when Clark Robertson headed past the exposed Jamie Jones and into the top corner.

Latics, with only one away win all season, showed their mettle though, and were level inside four minutes.

And it was Windass - stepping into the hole vacated by Will Grigg - who once again showed his predatory instincts by netting his fifth of the season.

And Latics now stand seven points clear of the drop zone with only 15 matches to go.

The opening quarter was a pretty non-descript affair, with neither side managing to get the ball down and do much with it on a windy day in South Yorkshire.

There was a long stoppage just after the midway point in the half when Danny Fox paid a high price for putting his head where most players wouldn’t put their boots.

Unfortunately the Latics skipper took a bang to the head so serious it necessitated almost seven minutes of treatment, with a stretcher eventually being called to carry him off.

Cedric Kipre replaced Fox, but the home side took full advantage of the break in play by taking the lead within three minutes of the restart.

Will Vaulks provided the cross from the left, which was met by a bullet header from Robertson, leaving Jones with no chance.

Paul Cook and Leam Richardson were left absolutely blazing after the linesman on the near side missed what they felt was a blatant offside a minute or so earlier.

Latics never got the ball properly away the goal was scored, and Cook in particular was giving him both barrels in the technical area.

Credit Latics for taking the perceived injustice in their stride, and they were level within four minutes.

Nathan Byrne did well down the right to tee up Windass, who rifled past Marek Rodak from a tight angle.

Rotherham could and should have regained the lead with their next attack, with Anthony Forde’s cross being headed back by Richard Wood, only for Michael Smith to volley miles over the bar from bang in front.

Smith did rather better as half-time approached, nodding a Jon Taylor free-kick towards the top corner, only for Jones to flick the ball over for a corner.

Then, right on the stroke of half-time, Jones came to Wigan’s rescue again when he raced off his line to smother the ball before Robertson could pounce.

Latics started the second period the brighter, and wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to go in front shortly after the restart.

After a Millers corner broke down, Byrne lashed the ball clear to open up a three-on-two break.

However, Windass opted to play a quick ball into Michael Jacobs, who was in an offside position, and the flag saved Rotherham.

Kal Naismith sent over a fine ball from the left that took Rodak out of the game but, with Anthony Pilkington waiting to head into an empty net, Robertson got back in the nick of time.

Pilkington then got to the byline down the right, but Leon Clarke’s header at the far post was too tame to trouble the goalkeeper.

There followed a scramble in the Millers box with the ball falling to Windass on the edge of the box, but he pulls his shot well wide of the target.

At the other end, Naismith was in the right place at the right time to head over his own bar after Smith had nodded goalwards.

But Latics were looking more and more the likelier side to pinch it in the final quarter, with the set-pieces of James causing plenty of problems in the home defence.

Kipre headed well over from one, when he had to do better.

Centre-back Dunkley got his head to the next one, but this time the ball flashed past the far post.