Rotherham 1 Wigan Athletic 1: How social media reacted

The social media to Wigan Athletic’s one-all draw against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Josh Windass continued his fine scoring form to help Wigan clinch a vital point at Rotherham United.

Clark Robertson nodded Rotherham United into an 28th minute lead but the in-form Windass equalised for Latics just moments later with a fierce low-drive into the bottom corner.

Substitute Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley had golden chances to snatch all three points for Wigan at the New York Stadium, but they failed to make the most of Reece James’ inviting free-kicks.

Following Saturday’s draw, Paul Cook’s troops moved seven points clear of the drop zone with 15 games left to play.

Wigan remained in 19th place and preserved their six-point advantage over Rotherham United who sit just above the relegation places.

Latics fans were satisfied to pick up a point at Rotherham United as the main aim was just to avoid a defeat to the Millers.

@jack_unsworth: “Point gained on Bolton and Millwall, Stoke and Ipswich next up both at home… Massey, Powell and Jacobs all fit again. #wafc.”

@MurphyWigan: “Must not lose game that and we haven’t. Decent point. #wafc”

@CraigHilton71: “Hmmmmm mixed feelings on that one. A point away is better than nowt but this one really feels like we’ve dropped 2 points. Last couple of weeks feel like we’re heading in the right direction though. #wafc”

@MechaTengu_: “Played for the draw there, thought we was terrible in the air today, but it was important not to lose. #wafc”

@_JackPiper_: “Still 7 points clear of the bottom 3, that’ll do for me. We would’ve caved under the pressure a few weeks ago #wafc”

@stuartalker: “Decent point in the end that today. Thought we got sucked into their games of head tennis too easily first half, which we were never going to win. They're too big and physical. Got it down 2nd half and looked the better side. Gap maintained. #wafc”

@No1fan__: “In the end a very good point. But my God, that has to be one of the worst games I’ve every watched. Nothing but longball, long throw-in’s and dreadful officiating. But at this stage of the season it’s the results that matter. #wafc”

Danny Taberner: “I know our aim is simply to stay up, a point is a great result away from home given our record, but can’t help feel a little about not beating Rotherham. But, Windass is scoring, our team is now fully fit (ish), I’d say we should be looking up rather than down. #wafc.”

The Latics first-team players also gave their verdict on social media.

Cedric Kipre: “Tough one out there today! Lads fought well to get the point ! Safe journey to all the travelling fans, thanks for the support.”

Reece James: “Tough draw away this afternoon against Rotherham.”

Wigan supporters also hailed the form of ex-Rangers star Josh Windass.

Windass took his season tally up to five goals with his third goal in three consecutive games and is showing his clear worth to Paul Cook’s side.

@DannyJamieson: “Josh Windass has really stepped up in recent weeks for #wafc. Got a lot of stick earlier in the season, glad he's showing his quality right when we need it!”

@WAFCNathan: “Josh Windass is our best attacker after Powell but fans don’t like him because he tweets about boxing and Rangers.”

@samneary9: “Windass again lads a baller.”

@WAFC_Marc: “Awful game would be an understatement but at least the Windass haters have disappeared again this week! #wafc”

@Josh_WAFC: “Windass transformation from scapegoat to scapegoat after 3 in 3 is quite remarkable.”