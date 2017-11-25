Rotherham 1 Wigan Athletic 3

Goals from Will Grigg, Alex Bruce and Michael Jacobs sent Wigan Athletic to the top of League One thanks to a 3-1 victory at play-off chasing Rotherham.

And there’s no doubt Paul Cook’s men thoroughly deserve to be looking down on the rest after producing one of their best performances of the season.

Latics were in front on 14 minutes when Grigg got across his marker at the near post to convert an inviting free-kick from Lee Evans.

Credit to the Millers, they didn’t take it lying down, and were level within two minutes.

David Ball - who spent time on trial at Wigan in the summer of 2015 - received the ball through the left channel, and cut inside before curling a lovely shot beyond Jamie Jones into the top corner.

But the rest of the half was virtually all Latics as they laid siege to the home goal.

After several near-misses, they went back in front just before the half-hour mark, with centre-back Bruce - in for the suspended Dan Burn - controlling and hooking a lovely volley over his head and inside the post.

And it was game over on the hour mark when Grigg was foiled in his attempts to take it round the goalkeeper, only for the rebound to fall to Jacobs, who drilled into the bak of the net with a fierce daisy-cutter.

With news filtering through of long-time leaders Shrewsbury losing at home to Bradford, it means Latics are now two points clear at the top after 19 games, and four clear of third-placed Scunthorpe - with a game in hand.