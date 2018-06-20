Royle appointment on cards for Wigan Athletic

Joe Royle is believed to be in the frame for a key role with Wigan Athletic should the ongoing takeover get the green light.

Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation are closing in on a takeover, having agreed a deal with Latics owner Dave Whelan.

And they are understood to want Royle – and his son, Darren – to work alongside manager Paul Cook on the recruitment front.

Royle, 69, was professional development co-ordinator at Everton until last Christmas, when he chose to step down shortly after Sam Allardyce’s arrival.

He had been aiding the young players from Everton’s academy and Under-23 set-up on their pathway to the first team, while also assisting with scouting and recruitment.

And it’s this behind-the-scenes work that IEC are keen to tap into to help Latics adjust to life back in the Championship.

With the fixtures for 2018-19 out on Thursday morning, and most of the players due back for the start of pre-season training at the beginning of next week, it’ll soon be full steam ahead as far as the new campaign is concerned.

And despite all parties waiting for a resolution to the ongoing takeover, Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson insists nothing has changed as far as how the football club is operating.

“It’s absolutely business as usual,” he said.

“We’re continuing to run and operate the football club in the manner we always have, and we’re very busy getting ready for the Championship.”