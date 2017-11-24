Ryan’s mighty thanks to hard work, says Dunkley

Chey Dunkley says his Wigan Athletic team-mate Ryan Colclough has more than earned the rewards that have come his way this week – on and off the pitch.

Colclough made worldwide headlines in midweek after scoring two goals in the 3-0 victory over Doncaster, before being substituted on the hour mark.

The 22-year-old picked up his keys and phone and was driven straight to hospital, where he got there in the nick of time to see partner Steph give birth to their second child.

And Dunkley admits the whole squad are chuffed for a colleague who’s had to bide his time for a chance, having endured a stop-start campaign due to injury and suspension.

“Ryan’s had to keep his head down and work for his chance back in the team,” Dunkley told the Wigan Post.

“It looks as though everything’s coming together at once for him, and we’re all delighted for him.

“We’ve all seen how hard he’s been working behind the scenes, and it’s all paying off for him.”

While most spectators were oblivious to the reasons behind Colclough’s substitution in midweek, the player had been receiving regular updates from his dad in the West Stand.

However, Dunkley admits the rest of the players were also taken by surprise at the speed of events on a dramatic night.

“Obviously we knew his missus was due, but we didn’t know she’d be in hospital that night,” revealed the big centre-back.

“He didn’t really speak about it much, because obviously he was focused on the game.

“I think he found out, I don’t think at half-time, but during the second half – via a signal from somebody – that things were moving.

“I think he’d have got a standing ovation coming off anyway, because he was playing so well, but it’s a great story.”

Colclough returned to training along with the rest of the first team at Euxton on Friday and is available for selection for this weekend’s tough trip to play-off chasing Rotherham.