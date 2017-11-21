Ryan’s the daddy - on and off the pitch

Leam Richardson admitted there was no stopping Ryan Colclough - on and off the pitch - as the wing wizard breathed new life into Wigan Athletic’s promotion push, before racing to hospital to watch his partner give birth.

Colclough had just given Latics a 2-0 half-time lead over Doncaster at the DW, when he was told his partner had gone into labour.

After staying just long enough to head home number three, Colclough raced off the field and into a waiting car, to take him to hospital in his kit and boots!

“At half-time we got the message that his missus’ waters had broken, his second child,” assistant boss Richardson revealed.

“As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals...some of the players wouldn’t have gone...they’d be still in the dressing room now!

“Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do.

“Obviously we all wish him and his family well, and we hope everything is okay.”

It was all about Colclough on the night, after Michael Jacobs had opened the scoring, but it was the perfect way for Latics to respond to Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Bradford.

“It’s always nice to bounce back after a negative result,” recognised Richardson, conducting media duties on behalf of Paul Cook.

“Credit to the lads, I thought the energy from the start of the game right to the end was very good.

“We knew we were playing against a good team - every team in this league is a good team.

“It’s up to us to get the initiative, get on to the front foot and try and get the result.”

Doncaster’s big chance came and went when John Marquis fluffed his lines from bang in front, just before Colclough doubled the Latics lead.

“Going 2-0 down just before half-time clearly made it extremely difficult for us,” assessed Ferguson.

“The third goal kills the goal completely, and after that it was about making sure it wasn’t too damaging.

“I’m not saying I am accepting losing 3-0 to Wigan - no chance.

“And if the players think I am...well there’s no way they would ever think that.

“I just think we weren’t brave enough on the ball.

“But credit to a very good team in Wigan.

“We put our hands up because they were way ahead of us.”