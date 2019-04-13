Sam Morsy guest column: It’s time to prove Wigan Athletic belong in this tier

We’ve got five games now to make sure we pick up enough points to stay in the Championship.

The first two – Norwich and Leeds – are currently the top two sides in the division.

But you look at how the results have been going all season, and anyone really can beat anyone at this level.

Look at last season, when we beat Manchester City despite us being two divisions lower.

Every single game is unique, and you have to take them all one at a time.

We’ve shown at this level that we can match it with the best, and we need five big efforts to finish on a high.

There weren’t many positives to take from Hull in midweek.

But we can certainly take plusses from the Bristol City game last weekend.

We had chances to put the game to bed at 1-0, and we’ve been undone by five minutes of madness.

The first goal he’s got between two defenders, which from our point of view we could do better. The second goal is a slip, it could have happened to them, it’s one of those things.

But we showed great character to get back into the game, and it’s that character we’re going to have to rely on for the next five matches.

Reece James’ goal obviously took the headlines, and that should give him even more confidence for the run-in.

But Anthony Pilkington got his goal too, and I also thought Leon Clarke did ever so well in the build-up.

You want as many players on form, feeling good, as you possibly can.

We slipped up in midweek but we know what we’re capable of.

Away from the field, it was disgusting to see the racist abuse received by Nathan Byrne last weekend.

Obviously within football, you are subject to abuse, but it’s still so difficult to understand.

I’ve had it myself...abuse about yourself, your family – all flippant remarks. But when race comes into it, it’s ridiculous to think some people can stoop so low.

Social media gives everyone a platform and voice – for good and for bad. But the only way to deal with these things are to have a zero tolerance policy.

You have to stamp down so hard, to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The last thing you want is for people to feel they can do stuff like this, because they’ll get away with it.

We’ll see how the authorities deal with it, and hopefully they’ll clamp down on it.

There’s just no room for this in the game.”

To be fair, I don’t think enough is being done.

Organisations like ‘Kick It Out’ have been around for years, but it’s still going on.

And it seems to be getting a little bit worse if anything, which is worrying.

The only way you’re going to eradicate it is if the punishments are harsh.

And I think that’s what they have to do, because it’s not as if Nathan’s had a fight or an altercation with a person.

It’s just a random person who feels, for some reason, that they have a right to racially abuse him, which is just disgusting.