Scotland youth international Kyle Joseph signs Wigan Athletic deal

Scotland youth international Kyle Joseph has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Wigan Athletic until the summer of 2021.

The 17-year-old has scored 22 goals for Latics’ impressive under-18s this season, and has scored three times for the development squad.

Capped twice by Scotland at U18 level, Joseph recently won his first cap for the U19s against Azerbaijan.

Academy Manager Gregor Rioch said: “I am delighted Kyle has committed his future to Wigan Athletic.

“Kyle has been with the academy since the age of 13 and since joining us last July on a full-time basis, he has been an outstanding apprentice both on and off the pitch.

“He is an example to his peers and deserves this recognition for his daily commitment. He sets himself tough challenges and is relentless each day in achieving them.”