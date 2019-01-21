Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Steven Fletcher scored the only goal as Sheffield Wednesday recorded a narrow victory against Wigan Athletic on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday were good value for their victory, with Latics struggling to find any form in-front of goal.

Fletcher- who has now bagged seven goals in his last seven appearances against Wigan- scored a long-range strike in the 62nd minute to earn Sheffield their first league win under their new management regime.

Following the loss, Wigan slipped down one place to 20th, but Paul Cook’s side still sit six points above the relegation zone due to other results going in their favour.

Latics fans expressed their disappointment on social media regarding the side’s consistently poor form away from home.

@PeteMillward79: “Disappointing but not surprising score. Good news is that it’s another away game down, another week closer to Powell return and other results went for us. No one wanted this score but it’s not the end of the world #wafc”

@JamesSaintLatic: “That second half was disgraceful. Like we had nothing to play for. Don’t think we had a shot or a corner etc. In injury time we were more of a threat to our own goal. Incredible stuff. #wafc.”

@Josh_WAFC: “Can’t fault team selection today. Same team that turned over Villa. Fans pay £33 to come out for away games. About time players showed up to. Need an away win asap vs Forest now. #wafc”

@TomClisham: “The villa result was a fluke. We’re back to the same negative and boring defensive stuff we’ve been used to for the past couple of months. Cook has no idea how to play away from home. He’s tactically out of his depth, he’s not good enough for this level week in week out. #wafc”

@No1fan__: “Another away game, another loss. Same calls we shouldn’t question Cook’s position because of a 6pt gap to the dropzone. A depressing marker for ‘success’ when Blackburn upto 9th, 10pts ahead of us. So, the same again next week, a loss at Forest. Carry on with no change? #wafc”

@laticschief: “Nowt will change away if we keep setting up negative and sticking to same tactics. Lack of quality in squad depth is hindering us. Need a few quality additions with experience before window shuts. #wafc.”

@suzc90: “Ah well another away defeat… heads up and onto to the next game… forest away!”

@danielbrady5821: “Disappointing that today... Would of thought we'd come away with a point at least today against a struggling Sheffield Wed side. Think we'll haft to try and win next week now even more so because a point in 2 games is just not good enough, come on lets sort it out #WAFC”