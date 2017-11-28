Slow start but I’ll still hit 20 again, insists Will

Will Grigg insists he’s still super confident of hitting the 20-goal mark this season – despite a frustrating spell in front of goal.

The Northern Ireland international’s goal at Rotherham on Saturday was only his fourth of a campaign that’s struggled to get any real momentum following knee surgery at the end of last term.

But having plundered 20 goals in each of his last three seasons at this level, and with three League One promotions to his name, he is confident he can make it four on both counts.

“I’d like to think I’m a 20-goal man in League One,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I personally feel that’s pretty standard for me.

“I’ve made it a little bit harder for myself to do that this year, but that’s still definitely my aim.

“I’ve only got four now, but I think everyone’s aware I’m capable of going out there and scoring in every game between now and the end of the season. Even after scoring on Saturday, I could have had at least one more.

“Obviously it’s more important that the team’s winning than me scoring.

“But at the same time I know that the more goals I score the more chance the team has of winning a game.”

Anyone doubting Grigg’s belief need only look back to two years ago, when at the end of November he had six to his name...and ended up with 29!

“A few of the boys have said that I don’t usually start scoring until November and December anyway, so that might have to be the plan again,” the 26-year-old smiled.

“I couldn’t tell you why that’s always seemed to be the case. It was the complete opposite in the Championship last season – I started off really well and then just blew up!

“I just feel I’m getting there now. It has taken me a lot longer than I expected to get going, but hopefully the goal at Rotherham can kickstart me.

“If we keep playing like this, we’ve so many flair players, we’ll continue creating chances which is great for me.”