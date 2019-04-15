Social media reaction: Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 1

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

Teemu Pukki’s late goal denied Wigan Athletic from recording a shock win against Norwich City at the DW Stadium.

Reece James’ well-taken penalty had given Latics a deserved lead in the 44th minute but Pukki struck with nine minutes remaining to cancel out the lead.

Leon Clarke thought he’d scored a last-gasp winner for Wigan, but his header was controversially ruled out for offside.

Following the draw, Latics maintained their two point gap over Rotherham United entering the final four games of the season.

Wigan fans hailed Paul Cook’s side for their excellent performance against the league leaders on social media.

@_charlie_keegan: “I thought that @LaticsOfficial were brilliant today. Very unlucky not to come away with the 3 points but we showed fight and determination to stay in this league which was huge! @NorwichCityFC with an amazing following today also. What a day! #wafc.”

@ChezCon69: “I’ve loved today. Great hard-earned point and fab company. Top day #wafc.”

@JonnyHurst85: “Class performance today. Play like that in final 4 games and we’ll be ok. Up the optimisTICS #wafc.”

@JamieLyon7: “Decent point today, play like that in the final 4 games and we will be safe #wafc.”

@ways86: “I've always been in the Cook in camp but I thought his comments re tactics were a bit daft last week. Today just proves, when he sets us up like he did today we're great at it and we caused one of the best teams in the league problems. Same again at Leeds please #wafc.”

@JoeWinstanley88: “Thought we deserved the 3 points but take the 1 and move on! Played well today and showed some fight! Play like that in the remaining 4 games and we should be fine! #WAFC.”

@Boolock82: “Cracking battling performance. Just what we needed to see. Slight downer is Cook’ subs still never work. All the same, excellent point, should have been 3 #wafc.”

@CraigVernazza: “Superb performance. Superb point. Feels like a loss though thought we deserved more. Subs killed us. Up the tics #wafc.”

@moorcroft_mark: “Superb today but why can’t we put in that much effort every week? Same again from now until the end of the season please #wafc.”

@tenorface: “Gutted not to get 3 points today. The lads deserved it. Awesome team effort. Come on Wigan!! #wafc.”