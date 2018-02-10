Southend United 3  Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic’s worst performance of the season saw them crash 3-1 at Southend to surrender their 16-game unbeaten run - but they remain top of League One with automatic promotion rivals Shrewsbury and Blackburn also failing to win.

Right from the off, Latics were uncharacteristically below-par at Roots Hall, and they fell behind inside three minutes when Michael Turner nodded home from close range after a corner had been flicked on.

Latics fans should have known it wasn’t going to be their day when ex-Wigan striker Marc-Antoine Fortune made it 2-0 with the kind of cool finish he failed to show during his two seasons at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook went all in on the hour mark to try to turn things around, with James Vaughan and Gary Roberts coming on for Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs which saw the visitors switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

And Vaughan pulled one back midway through the second period with a deadlly finish from close range after good work from Nick Powell and Nathan Byrne.

However, any hopes of an unlikely comeback were nipped in the bud when Michael Kightly made it 3-1 seven minutes from time, after Christian Walton had parried the initial shot from Simon Cox.

And the misery was compounded during the seven minutes of stoppage-time, when Vaughan looked a certain scorer from a Byrne cross, only to be completely mugged as he tried to nod the ball home.

Referee Andy Woolmer not only waved play on, though, but he also booked Vaughan for his protestations.

At least results elsewhere didn’t make things worse, with Shrewsbury losing at home to Plymouth, and struggling Oldham securing a point at Blackburn despite being reduced to 10 men.

All of which means Latics remain two points clear at the top over Shrewsbury, who have played a game more, and three points ahead of third-placed Blackburn, who have played two games more.