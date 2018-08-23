Stoke 0 Wigan Athletic 3: How social media reacted

Jay Whittle looks at the social media reaction after Wigan Athletic pulled off a shock upset against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Wednesday.

Latics ensured that Stoke City’s winless run would continue for at least another few days with a ruling performance.

Stoke were expected to be amongst the early pacesetters in the Championship but the Potters have had a difficult start to life back in the second-tier and are currently one of two Championship sides that are still without a win this season.

Wigan moved to eigth in the league table with their win and are level on points with seventh placed West Brom.

Latics have racked up seven points in their first four games, despite playing Championship heavyweights Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest prior to last night.

Wigan were sensational from start to finish in their outing at Stoke, and the 1,079 travelling fans certainly would have not been disappointed with Paul Cook’s side's display.

And the Latics fans poured onto social media to share their delight after Wigan stunned the promotion-favourites.

@Livesey99: “Let’s be honest, after how we’ve performed in the first three league games a result like this has been coming.”

@IanHAspinall: “Well that was special! Paul Cook’s approach is fully vindicated with attacking play of the highest order. A totally dominant performance at one of the promotion favourites.”

@PeteMillward79: “Perfect. Three points, three goals and a confidence building clean sheet. Good work all round.”

@dmartw: “That was a very, very good performance from #wafc. You can say Stoke were terrible all you want (they were), but we played our game, and played it well.”

@Damien_8600: “Wow didn’t expect a 3-0 result. Absolutely fantastic result and pleased with the clean sheet also. A great start to the season #WAFC @LaticsOfficial.”

@JoeWinstanley88: “How good was that! Brilliant from them all! Love the passion too! What a win! Deffo one of best away days I’ve been too!.”

@landp14: “That clean sheet tonight will give the defence a massive boost, could see the confidence grow as the game went on. Our season starts here #wafc.”

@AdamONeillio: “Apart from the first 20 minutes, we were fantastic. Cook is building something special here.”

@SamWhyte_: “Huge statement of intent coming here and getting a result as comfortably as that. We’ll trouble any team in this division playing like that!”

@IanCart97991597: Outstanding from latics tonight, playing like that we can do anybody in this league #wafc.”

@suzc90: “After that first 20 mins we had stoke in our back pocket. What a night! What a performance!! What a feeling!!!”

@laticschief: “We've just wiped floor with a team that's spent £40m on new players, and was in Prem for 10 years until May. Let that sink in.”

Latics’ first-team stars also took to social media after their mid-week triumph, with Paul Cook’s troops sharing the same joy as the fans for upsetting Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.

Cedric Kipre: “Big 3 points away from home! And finally a clean sheet! Well done the boys and thanks for the travelling fans !!”

Antonee Robinson: “Fantastic performance from the lads, result finally went the way we deserved it to, travelling fans were unreal!!!”

Gavin Massey: “3 points and my first Champ goal! Buzzing.”

Captain, Sam Morsy: “Big big win tonite and the teams only going to get better thanks for the fans for making the journey tonite.”

Chairman, David Sharpe: “Big big statement!! What a result and performance that was!!!!! Every single player different class. Hope the supporters enjoyed their Wednesday night out in the rain!!”