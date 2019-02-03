Sunderland owner hits out at Wigan Athletic over Will Grigg move

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has stoked the fire surrounding Will Grigg’s £4million capture by claiming Wigan Athletic were initially only asking for a quarter of that fee before moving the goalposts.

The 27-year-old striker finally joined the Black Cats in a move that was eventually completed after the transfer deadline, after Latics turn down SEVEN previous bids.

Sunderland’s first bid was reportedly around the £200,000 mark, and they had to go to TWETY times that amount to get their man.

And despite being delighted to land the Northern Ireland international, Donald is far from happy with the way the move came about.

“I didn’t low-ball them with one or £200,000, it was double that,” insisted Donald.

“In Wigan’s position, Will Grigg is a popular player, they didn’t want to sell him, they fought hard not to sell him and they said at the start the price needs to reflect they don’t want to sell him.

“We had a meeting instigated by someone connected at Wigan who told us he was available at £1million.

“When someone says £1million you don’t go straight in at £1million, because you know it will be £1.5million.

“So we went in twice below £1million, but not super low-balling.

“It got to a stage where they said that’s the figure, so we then put in a bid...and just got a response back that said he’s not for sale at that price.”

Sunderland were then linked with a number of other forwards, but Grigg remained their top target.

And Donald showed his commitment to manager Jack Ross by going the extra mile to get the deal done on Wigan’s terms.

“Jack I know really wanted Will, and I thought I’ve just got to do the best I can do, and put the best offer in that I can,” added Donald, on the ‘Roker Rapport’ podcast.

“And I left it and I left it, waiting to see if they would come and I thought I’ve just got to do the best I can.

“I pushed the bid up and it was just no, they were coming back saying it’s January tax and Sunderland tax.

“I left it as late as I could to go in with that last offer.

“We signed him I think with about 50 seconds to spare, we got the paper work back with four minutes to go and then had to get it through.”