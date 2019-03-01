Table looks worse than it is, insists Wigan Athletic star

Callum McManaman believes Wigan Athletic’s position in the Championship table is healthier than it appears.

Latics are currently sixth-bottom of the second tier, after sliding down the table from a high of third place at the end of September.

But with a game in hand on each of their relegation rivals - and a game in hand, next Tuesday at Derby - McManaman says there’s no need whatsoever to be alarmed.

“Looking at the table, I think it maybe looks worse than it actually is,” he told the Wigan Post.

“There’s a cushion between ourselves and the bottom three, which is good to have.

“Obviously we can’t rest on our laurels, but with the games we’ve got coming up, and with the squad we have here, we have to be confident.”

McManaman is hoping to have done enough during his half-hour cameo off the bench against Ipswich at the weekend to have earned a start for Saturday’s visit of Middlesbrough - managed by his former West Brom gaffer Tony Pulis.

His introduction certainly sparked the home crowd into life, and the 27-year-old says he’s champing at the bit for further involvement.

“Especially in games like that, when we’re getting beat, I can come on and affect the game,” he added.

“I’ve proved I can do that throughout my career, and obviously that goes for starting games as well.

“I’ve just got to keep going, the gaffer knows what I can do.”